New Delhi: India said Thursday that China was hindering normal patrols by its troops along the Line of Actual Control (LoC) in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly rejected Beijing’s allegations that Indian forces trespassed into the Chinese side.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said all Indian activities have been carried out on its side of the border. India has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, it said India was deeply committed to protect its sovereignty and security.

Several areas in Ladakh and North Sikkim witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese in the last few days, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs.

China accused Tuesday the Indian Army of trespassing into its territory. Beijing claimed that it was an ‘attempt to unilaterally change the status’ of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Ladakh.

“Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the LAC in the Western sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate. Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

“In fact, it is Chinese side that has recently undertaken activity hindering India’s normal patrolling patterns. Indian side has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, we are deeply committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and security,” added Srivastava.

The Indian troops strictly follow the procedures laid down in various bilateral agreements and protocols to resolve any situations which may arise due to difference in perception of LAC, he said. Without elaborating, the MEA spokesperson said both sides were engaged to address any immediate issue.

“The two sides have established mechanisms to resolve such situations peacefully through dialogue. Both sides remain engaged with each other to address any immediate issues,” informed the MEA spokesperson.

PTI