Beijing: China boasted Wednesday that several world leaders have taken its COVID-19 vaccines. However, it remained silent on why the top Chinese leaders are yet to take the jab. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in her daily media briefing here named leaders of several countries who have taken one of the two COVID-19 vaccines made in China. Hua thanked the leaders for publicly reposing their faith in the Chinese vaccines.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, leaders of the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Indonesia have been publicly inoculated with Chinese vaccines, informed Hua.

“China has started the inoculation of the vaccines in key groups. We will also carry out vaccination for all Chinese citizens for free. All people that meet the conditions should be vaccinated in an orderly manner,” Hua said.

She was asked whether top Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and others have taken the jabs. “As for the specific question you asked, I have no answer at this moment,” she said. “Vaccine is our silver bullet for epidemic prevention and for our ultimate victory against the virus,” added Hua.

Also read: Chinese COVID-19 vaccine found 79% effective in late stage trial

China has launched massive vaccine diplomacy even as it approved only one of its four vaccines, Sinopharm for emergency use. Its other vaccines like Sinovac and CoronaVac have made their way abroad and are being used while they are undergoing the trial process.

Back home, China has launched the free vaccination drive for all its 1.4 billion people starting with key groups. Over 10 million people have been inoculated in the country. The ruling Communist Party leadership and the party cadre are yet to get vaccinated.

Hua was asked whether the World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted emergency approval for its vaccines. “As I understand the relevant companies are in communication with the WHO.,” Hua said. “They are also discussing concrete cooperation for being included in the emergency list of the WHO,” she informed.