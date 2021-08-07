Tokyo: China’s Mengya Sun and Shixiao Xu have won the country’s first medal in women’s canoe sprint by winning the gold in the canoe double 500 at the Sea Forest Waterway Saturday..

The 2019 world champions finished at a time of one minute, 55.495 seconds – 2 seconds clear of Ukraine’s Anastasiia Chetverikova and Liudmyla Luzan.

Canada’s Laurence Vincente Lapointe and Katie Vincent took the bronze medal in third.

Brazil’s Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos won the men’s 1,000 meters canoe sprint and Moldova’s Serghei Tarnovschi took the bronze medal five years after his similar result in Rio de Janeiro was stripped because of a performance-enhancing drug violation.

China’s Liu Hao, the 2019 world champion, won the silver medal.

In the women’s kayak four 500 meters, Hungary has won the gold medal with a time of one minute, 35.463 seconds.

Hungary finished 0.61 seconds clear of silver medalists Belarus and Poland won the bronze.

Germany has won the men’s kayak four 500 meters to make Ronald Rauhe the first man to medal in canoe sprint in five Olympic Games.

The German kayak was trailing Spain at the 250-meter mark before rallying to win by 0.226 seconds. Spain won silver and Slovakia won bronze.

The men’s kayak four 500 at the Tokyo Games replaced the kayak four 1,000, which was held from 1964 to 2016.