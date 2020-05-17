Jerusalem: Israels Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that the Chinese Ambassador to the country was found dead at his official residence in the coastal town of Herzliya.

According to the Ynet news site, the aides of the 57-year-old envoy, Du Wei’s tried to wake him after they found him on his bed, not breathing, reports the Times of Israel newspaper.

The initial assessment was that he had suffered a cardiac arrest during the night.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Director-Gneral Yuval Rotem spoke with Deputy Ambassador Dai Yuming and expressed his condolences, adding that it would provide any assistance it could.

The Ministry said that his family members were not in Israel with him.

Du arrived in Israel on February 15 to take up his posting, and immediately spent two weeks in quarantine due to coronavirus regulations.

He was unable to present his credentials to President Reuven Rivlin in person due to the pandemic.

There was no immediate comment from Chinese officials.

IANS