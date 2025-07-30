Bhubaneswar: A few months after an Italian woman drew flak for getting a tattoo of Lord Jagannath on her thigh, a fresh controversy has erupted after a Chinese e-commerce platform, AliExpress, was found selling doormats featuring the picture of the Lord, hurting religious sentiments.

The product featured ‘Mandala art’ of lord Jagannath printed on the mat with a price tag of Rs 787. After noticing the product, devotees of Lord Jagannath stormed social media seeking immediate action against the e-commerce platform.

Jagannath Sena convener Priyadarshan Patnaik filed a complaint at Puri Cyber Police Station, saying, “Millions of people worship Lord Jagannath, but the Chinese people have disrespected our Lord and hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees.

Nobody has the right to disrespect any religion like this. Whoever is behind this incident should be given the harshest punishment. We have filed an FIR and demand immediate action on the matter.”

Patnaik also alleged that a Gujarat-based company, ‘Lippan Art’, is involved in the making of such doormats and other products.

PNN