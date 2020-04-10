Bolangir: Forced to stay in lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, members of the Christian community in this town and district observed ‘Good Friday’ at their homes. Since no mass or gathering was allowed at churches, Christians had a quiet ‘Good Friday’.

“This is a day that reminds us about Jesus Christ, the embodiment of sacrifice. Let’s commemorate this day by praying for the rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients by remembering messages from Jesus for the wellbeing of the sufferers,” the father of a church here said as he asked people to step up vigil against the deadly virus.

Christians in the district observed the occasion by baking cakes and reading the holy bible at their homes to commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles and the washing of the feet.

The Christian community in the district also advised the people of other communities to stay at home, maintain social distance and to stay safe. They also said everyone should follow the guidelines implemented by the Odisha government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

PNN