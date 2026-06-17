Mumbai: The Odyssey will be the first ever Christopher Nolan film to have a premiere in India with the Oscar-winning director and Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland slated to make a stop in the city this July as part of their global tour.

Nolan, his producer wife Emma Thomas will accompany lead stars Damon and Holland, who play Odysseus and son Telemachus in the epic saga. The filmmakers and Universal Pictures International have designated Mumbai as an official stop on “The Odyssey’s” global premiere tour, placing Mumbai alongside London, Paris and New York. The Odyssey arrives in theaters worldwide July 17, as per a release.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The India premiere will be held at PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

Other than Damon and Holland, the film also features Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Nolan and Emma for their company, Syncopy.

Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey brings Homer’s foundational saga of Odysseus’s decade-long voyage home after the fall of Troy to IMAX screens worldwide.