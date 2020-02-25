Bhubaneswar: After the alleged question paper leak and malpractice in some schools during the ongoing HSC Examination, all eyes are now set on the Plus-II examinations that will start March 3.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) asked Monday the authorities of all Plus-II colleges to complete the installation of close-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) within 24 hours. Colleges that will not abide by this order will not be allowed to conduct examinations.

Controller of Examinations, CHSE, Bijay Kumar Sahu said that the Council would tag the examination centre of the colleges, where CCTVs are not installed by February 25, with that of other colleges in the nearby areas.

He further said that the first-phase question papers will be dispatched to all examination management hubs (EMHs) soon. “The question papers will be kept in the strong room in each EMH with 24-hour security. The strong rooms in these EMHs will remain in operation till the answer sheets are sent to the evaluation centres and the Deputy Controller of Examinations-1,” informed Sahu.

The EMH supervisors have been asked to ensure timely dispatch of the question papers to the examination centres, Sahu added.

Earlier, following allegations of irregularities in the selection of examination centres for the annual higher secondary (Plus-II) examination, the CHSE changed around 20 centres.

