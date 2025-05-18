Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the Class 12 or Plus Two examination results soon.

A board official informed that the results may be published in the coming week.

Earlier, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, addressing reporters Wednesday, said that all processes related to result publication are in their final stages. “Students can expect the result announcement shortly. A formal notification will be issued soon,” he said.

The CHSE Plus Two examinations for all streams—Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational—were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. A total of 3,93,618 students appeared this year, including 2,47,391 in the Arts stream, 1,14,980 in Science, 25,526 in Commerce, and 5,721 in Vocational Education. The results for all streams are expected to be released simultaneously.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2025:

Visit the official website: chseodisha.nic.in Click on the “Odisha Class 12th Result 2025” link on the homepage Enter your roll number and registration number View and download your marksheet in PDF format Save a copy for future reference

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and follow updates on the official website for timely access to their results.

