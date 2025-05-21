Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha Wednesday released the Plus 2 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.

Students can check their results on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

This year, Plus 2 examinations for all streams—Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational—were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. A total of 3,93,618 students appeared this year, including 2,47,391 in the Arts stream, 1,14,980 in Science, 25,526 in Commerce, and 5,721 in Vocational Education.

To check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2025:

Visit the official website: chseodisha.nic.in Click on the “Odisha Class 12th Result 2025” link on the homepage Enter your roll number and registration number View and download your marksheet in PDF format Save a copy for future reference

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and follow updates on the official website for timely access to their results.

PNN