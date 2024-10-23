Bhubaneswar: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha Wednesday released the schedule for the internal assessment, project examination and practical examination of Annual Higher Secondary Examinations – 2025.
According to the notification, internal assessments and project examinations will take place from December 23 to December 30, while the practical examinations will be held from January 2 to January 12 in all higher secondary schools and colleges across the state.
Schedule for Internal Assessment (Regular)/ Project (Regular & Ex-Regular):
Dates: December 23 to December 30, 2024
- Science: All non-practical subjects
- Arts: All non-practical subjects.
- Commerce: All non-practical/non-project subjects.
- Vocational: All non-practical subjects.
- Correspondence course: All non-practical subjects.
- Projects: Project evaluation and viva-voce for subjects of commerce stream.
Schedule for Annual HS Practical (Regular and Ex-Regular)
Dates: January 2, 2025 to January 12, 2025
- Science: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Electronics, Computer Science, Bio-technology, Statistics, Geography, Geology, Information Technology.
- Arts: Education, Information Technology, Psychology, Anthropology, Indian music, home science, statistics, Geography.
- Commerce: Information Technology, computer application.
- Integrated vocational: TTV, FTV, PHV, OMV, BNV, ITV (Arts, Science and Commerce), DAV, HOV, EDV, MTV (Science)
