Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha, Nityananda Gond Wednesday stated that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is preparing to announce the Plus 2 examination results soon.

Briefing media persons on CHSE Plus 2 results, the minister said that students can expect the result announcement shortly as all necessary processes for result publication are actively underway. “A notification regarding the result announcement is expected soon,” he added.

It can be mentioned here that the CHSE Plus 2 board examinations for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams concluded March 27 this year. A total of 3,93,618 students appeared for the exams, including 2,47,391 from the Arts stream, 1,14,980 from Science, 25,526 from Commerce, and 5,721 from Vocational Education. The results for all streams are expected to be declared simultaneously.

To get updates on CHSE Plus 2 results visit the official website at: https://chseodisha.nic.in/

PNN