Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) , Odisha has announced to declare the most awaited Plus II Arts result September 5 for the 2019-20 academic year, informed the School And Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Thursday.

A total of 3.43 lakh students have appeared for the Plus-II exams. Of these, 2,18,800 students appeared in the Arts stream.

Earlier July 27, Dash declared that the Plus II Arts result shall be published by August last week. However as an employee of CHSE had tested positive for COVID-19, the result declaration day had been postponed to September first week.

Notably, the council has already declared the Science results August 12. 70.21 per cent science students in Odisha have cleared the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Plus-II (in science stream) examinations.

Similarly, the Plus II Commerce result had been declared August 19. As many as 74.95 per cent commerce students in Odisha have cleared the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Plus-II (in commerce stream) examinations for the year 2019-20.

PNN