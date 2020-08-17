Bhubaneswar: Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Monday announced that the results of Plus II examination for commerce stream for the 2019-20 academic session will be declared August 19.

School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said this at a press meet in Bhubaneswar, Monday.

The results will be announced at 11 .30 AM on the declared date. Dash also added that the Plus-II Arts results will be published by the last week of August.

Students can check their scores at the two official websites — chseodisha.nic.in and odisharesults.nic.in.

Over 25,000 students had appeared in the commerce stream examinations that commenced from March 3 at 1,143 centres across the state.

However, the Plus II science results had been announced by the department August 12. 70.21 per cent science students in Odisha have cleared the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Plus-II (in science stream) examinations.

PNN