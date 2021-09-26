Pipili: The Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) located at Kaushalyaganga area in Bhubaneswar Saturday announced to launch ‘Ornamental Fish Village’ initiative in two blocks near the institute.

This was announced by CIFA’s director Saroj Swain during the valediction ceremony of a three-day long workshop organised on ornamental fish farming titled as ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’.

“Presently, farming of ornamental fish has emerged as an alternative option for farmers to eke out a living. It is also being treated as a profitable farming activity these days. Ornamental fish farming has been supporting allied activities such as aquarium construction and designing, farming of aquatic plants etc,” Swain said.

It is pertinent to mention, a number of ‘Krushi Mitras’ and ‘Prani Mitras’ from Bhubaneswar and Balianta blocks took part in the workshop.

Participants were trained on how to rear ornamental fish, set up own farming units, quality management of water and fish food preparation methods among others.

PNN