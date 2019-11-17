Khordha: Odia cine actor Premananda Barik died after falling off a moving train near Tapang railway station in Khordha district Saturday.

Jatani Railway Police recovered the body from the railway tracks and sent it for postmortem.

The 57 years old actor, a resident of Gurujang Nandasahi under Khurda municipality area, worked as a Class IV employee at Khurda head post office.

He acted in several Odia movies including ‘Jor Jaar Mulak Taar’, ‘Asuchhi Mo Kalia Suna’, ‘Panjuri Bhitare Sari’, ‘Pua Moro Kala Thakura’. Besides, he also acted in telefilm ‘Jeevana Sangeeta’ and directed many plays.

A play ‘Chasama’, written and directed by Premananda has been staged in 15 towns across the State. He had also been associated with various cultural organisations and events such as Loka Mahotsav, Khurda Mahotsav and theatre groups such as Bhavani Young Club and Nitya Nutan Natya Sansad.

PNN