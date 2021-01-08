Bhubaneswar: All cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes have started functioning in Odisha from Friday with limited seating capacity.

All service providers are opening Friday after a closure of nine months.

In Bhubaneswar, cinema halls like Cinepolis at Esplanade Mall, Keshari Theatre, Maharaja, INOX at DN Regalia Mall and Symphony Mall are scheduled to screen movies from Friday.

Similarly, Sangam Cineplex in Cuttack also opened for movie watchers.

However, the cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes have been strictly instructed to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines laid out by the Odisha government.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the State government, halls are allowed to function with 50 per cent seating capacity.

People with COVID- 19 symptoms will not be allowed inside the halls. The seat between two persons will not be allowed for occupancy.

No food from outside will be allowed and some halls have also added immunity booster food to their menu. Staggered entry is being ensured to avoid gathering outside halls to prevent moviegoers from catching the virus.

While the prices of tickets have mostly remained the same, online booking and payment in digital modes are being encouraged by the halls, added the guideline.

PNN