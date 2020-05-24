Bhubaneswar: With the authorities providing gradual relaxation of lockdown norms, all public and private parks in the Capital city are set to open, from Monday after remaining shut for last two months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), March 21, ordered closure of all parks under its jurisdiction to avoid mass gatherings.

However, sources at the BMC said that the authorities are planning to reopen the parks to allow denizens recreational and health benefits while adhering to strict social distancing norms and undertaking adequate measures.

“A trial run will be done, Sunday. This will include proper inspection of all equipment or other facilities in parks. An order will then be issued by the BMC which will mention the dos and don’ts for the visitors. Strict social distancing and hygiene measures will be followed and visitors may be fined for violating any of the same,” an official at the BMC said.

The state capital has about 67 parks which are managed by the BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

The officials also added that while the parks would be allowed to open from 6am to 10am and then again from 4pm to 10pm.