Bhubaneswar: In a bid to dispose the plastic waste generated in and around the City, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed construction of two pyrolysis plants which will help in managing the non-biodegradable substances.

The pyrolysis plant is a machine that converts mainly waste plastic or tyre into fuel oil. The raw material which is plastic or tyre is heated in a reactor under high temperature which then converts into pyrolysis oil and carbon black. The resultant product is used in heavy industries like cement, brick, glass and milling factories.

The BMC, in this regard, has invited expression of interest (EoI) in establishment of two such plants of 1 tonne per day (TPD) capacity. With about 15,000 tonne per annum (TPA) plastic waste generated yearly in the Capital city sources say that the move is set to greatly help in managing the plastic waste.

“The project is estimated to be around `50 lakh and we have invited private agencies vis-a-vis EoI who will work on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode. This is a first-of-its-kind project that will be implemented by any civic body in the state,” informed a senior official at the BMC.

However, with environment concerns regarding working of the plant, the BMC has proposed to also set up 10 material recovery facilities (MRFs). “The recyclable plastic waste will be processed and non-recyclable plastic materials dispatched to the pyrolysis plant in these MRFs,” the official added.

The move to establish such plants has come after the BMC recently announced setting up 43 micro composting centres (MCCs) for management of solid waste. Sources say that the measures taken by the civic authority has been done following its poor ranking in Swachh Bharat Mission recently. Earlier, in August this year the Capital city was ranked 228 out of 4,327 cities in the country.