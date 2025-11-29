Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to enhance disaster management capabilities, the state government has decided to construct a state-of-the-art disaster management building at a cost of Rs 300 crore in the City, with work to be completed in two years. This was revealed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari at a review meeting Friday.

The new facility will serve as a hub for disaster management operations, bringing together key agencies, including Fire Services, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), the Forest Department, and other emergency services, under one roof. The building will be equipped with modern technology and advanced resources to handle emergencies efficiently. “The building will ensure that all disaster management activities, from firefighting to flood control, are coordinated from a single location, offering a more synchronised and rapid response during times of crisis,” Pujari said during the review meeting.

In Odisha, common disasters like floods, cyclones, heatwaves, and lightning strikes, as well as emergencies such as fire accidents and snakebites, will now be managed more effectively with a unified control room. The new centre will play a crucial role in coordinating responses to these crises and ensuring quicker and more effective services to the public. Pujari emphasised that high-rise buildings in the Capital city will also benefit from the latest firefighting technologies and expertise, ensuring comprehensive preparedness for all types of emergencies.

The minister also took part in an extensive review of the Fire and Emergency Services at the State Fire Command Centre, located in the Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) in Bhubaneswar. During the inspection, he provided valuable guidance on how different departments could work in close coordination to manage disasters more efficiently.

Senior officials from the Fire Services department, including Sudhanshu Sarangi, Director General of Fire Services, and Uma Sankar Das, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Fire Services, were present during the meeting. They discussed how agencies like the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), ODRAF, and Fire Services could work together in a more unified manner to ensure rapid responses to emergencies. “We must ensure that every department involved in disaster management is ready to act swiftly and efficiently. A unified response is key to saving lives and minimising damage,” Pujari added.