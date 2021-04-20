Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday ordered decentralisation of markets citing constant violation of social distancing and use of masks in prominent market areas in the wake of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in the city.

According to sources, the daily markets at Dumduma, Patia, Damana, Unit-4, Unit-I and Unit-II areas will be decentralised by shifting vegetable vendors to other places to avoid large gatherings.

The places identified during the first phase of the pandemic are likely to be utilised this time too. The vendors have been asked to sit with adequate distance between each other and ensure that social distancing norms are adhered to both by them and the buyers.

“We had a meeting with market associations and have decided to decentralise the important market places within a day or two. We have instructed zonal deputy commissioners (ZDC) to undertake demarcation and barricading activities. It has been found that COVID violation is still continuing in market areas as Unit-I and Unit-IV. ZDCs are also authorised to shut down those market areas found flouting norms,” said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The BMC Commissioner also mentioned that Neelachal and Hi Tech Covid hospitals have been made operational again to increase bed strength in the city. Meanwhile, Blue Wheel hospital will be activated for COVID-19, treatment, Tuesday. Similarly, a provision of 500 beds will be made at KIIMS COVID hospital. It can be mentioned that the BMC earlier had ordered a 150-bedded COVID facility to operate in Aditya Ashwini Hospital and had increased bed strength from existing 250 to 500 at SUM Hospital.

PNN