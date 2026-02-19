A disturbing yet unusual video from a railway station is going viral in which a man can be seen spraying water directly at a moving train, soaking the coach exterior as well as the interior as it passes by. The clip has triggered sharp reactions online, with many calling it a clear example of poor civic sense.

Netizens said the act was not only unnecessary but also risky, especially in a crowded train. Many pointed out that such behavior can cause panic, slippery floors, damage to belongings and discomfort for passengers near windows and doors.

Here’s the viral video:

The incident has also renewed calls for basic civic discipline in everyday life, including respecting public property, following safety rules and considering how one person’s “fun” can become another person’s problem.

Many also said the video reflects a bigger issue that Indians often discuss — civic sense being treated as optional. They added that real progress is not only about faster trains and better stations, but also about citizens respecting public spaces and being mindful of others.