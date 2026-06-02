New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant is set to administer the oath of office to five new judges of the Supreme Court Tuesday, following the Centre’s approval of their elevation to the apex court.

According to a circular issued by the Supreme Court Registry, the swearing-in ceremony of Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, and Arun Palli, along with senior advocate V. Mohana, will be held at 10.30 a.m. in the Auditorium on the third floor of the Administrative Buildings Complex (ABC) of the Supreme Court.

The Registry has made special arrangements for the ceremony and notified officers, staff members, and coordinating agencies, including the Supreme Court Security and the CPWD. In view of the event, parking of vehicles, except those of Registrars, will not be permitted in the Administrative Buildings Complex on the day of the ceremony.

Acting on the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendations, the Centre cleared the appointments of the four High Court Chief Justices and senior advocate Mohana as judges of the top court. Earlier Monday, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a post on X, said that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), had appointed Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, and Arun Palli, along with senior advocate V. Mohana, as judges of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meetings held on May 22 and May 27, had recommended the elevation of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court; Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court; and senior advocate V. Mohana.

Justice Nagu was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in May 2011 and became Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2024.

Justice Chandrashekhar was elevated to the Jharkhand High Court in January 2013 and took over as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in January 2025.

Justice Sachdeva was appointed an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in April 2013, became a permanent judge in March 2015, and assumed office as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in July 2025.

Justice Palli was elevated to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in December 2013 and appointed Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in April 2025. Senior advocate Mohana has been practising before the Supreme Court and has appeared in several constitutional, civil, and service law matters.

As per the existing Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the CJI, along with the four senior-most Supreme Court judges, commonly known as the Collegium, forwards its recommendations to the Centre to fill vacancies in the apex court.

The swearing-in will further strengthen the apex court following the promulgation of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, which increased the sanctioned strength of judges from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India.