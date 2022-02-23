Balasore: Hundreds of locals have demanded development and beautification of the historic Raibania fort in Balasore district.

Despite being a place of much interest for historians, researchers, scholars and tourists as well, the millennium-old fort has not been given due importance, they alleged.

“The 1,000-year-old Raibania fort located under Jaleswar tehsil will be renovated soon. Odisha government has sanctioned funds for repair of the South Gate of the ancient structure to give it a new look,” state Culture and Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi had said during his visit to the site in July 2019.

However, little progress has been made in this regard since Panigrahi’s visit. A lot more needs to be done to develop the tourist destination, the locals rued. Raibania fort dates back to King Virat of Matsya Kingdom who reigned during Mahabharat Era.

Initially, the fort spread over six square miles and it was a five-cornered gigantic structure, encircled by walls on which a horseman could ride easily to keep a watch on enemies.

Raibania fort had played a significant role in thwarting invaders during the reign of Odia kings and helped in establishing their dominance in West Bengal.

It has structural remains such as the Jayachandi shrine, Jagannath Temple, observation towers and over 50 ponds. The fort was providing security from invasion of Mughols, Afghans and Marathas.

It was then being regarded as the largest fort of eastern India. The fort had previously three gates – the eastern one was called Singhadwar, the western Hatidwar and the southern Sunamukhidwar.

The remains of only two gates can be seen now, the source added. Goddess Kichakeswari was previously worshipped in a temple inside the fort. As a legend goes, there was a huge meadow spreading from Raibania to Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district.

A ruler of Mayurbhanj belonging to Bhanja Dynasty had relocated the deity from here to Khiching in the district and subsequently established the goddess there.

Raibania fort is situated about 65 km from Balasore district headquarters and 14 km from Jaleswar tehsil. Notably, Raibania fort was a centre for training of soldiers as well as the cavalry and elephantry in between 1238 and 1264 AD.

Large number of war horses and elephants along with nearly 5,000 soldiers were stationed in the fort. A deep water body called Gadakhai had surrounded the fort, as per historians.

PNN