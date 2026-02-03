Rayagada/Kolnara: A Class I student residing at a Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe Development (SSD) department-run residential hostel in Rayagada district died Monday after suffering from fever.

The deceased was identified as Thabir Mandangi, 7, a student of SSD High School at Badakhilapadar under Kolnara block.

Sources said Thabir developed fever Monday morning. An auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at the school administered him medicine but in the afternoon, he collapsed while trying to get up.

The school headmaster, matron and staff rushed him to the Badakhilapadar primary health centre (PHC). As no medical staffer was present there, they were advised to take him to Kolnara CHC where the doctors declared the child dead.

When asked about the sudden death of the student, the headmaster said there was no negligence in providing treatment.

Kolnara block welfare extension officer Debashish Munda and Chandili IIC Uttam Kumar Sahu visited the hospital and began a probe.

Thabir hailed from Padakapadu under the Badalubadi panchayat. The district welfare officer said an inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause of death.