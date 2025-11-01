Rayagada: A Class IV student of Baising Government Primary School in Rayagada district has died of malaria, raising questions over hostel management and the handling of students’ health condition. The deceased was identified as Nandini Tadingi, 9, who was staying in a hostel run by the Welfare Department. According to reports, Nandini developed a fever Wednesday.

When diagnosed with malaria kit at the school, she was found positive and was taken to the Urban Primary Health Centre in Rayagada for treatment. After initial medication, she was reportedly sent back to the hostel. Later that evening, Nandini’s father, Rajarao Himirika, took her home to Dangajodi village. She died at home within 24 hours.

On the direction of District Welfare Officer Asima Rao, Block Welfare Extension Officer Prakash Kumar Nayak has begun an investigation to ascertain whether there was any negligence by hostel authorities. Preliminary reports suggest that although Nandini had tested positive for malaria, the hostel authorities allowed her to go home instead of admitting her to a hospital.

Meanwhile, her family reportedly opted for traditional treatment rather than hospitalisation, which might have worsened her condition. The incident has once again highlighted growing concern over malaria-related deaths in school hostels across Rayagada district, with many blaming poor health monitoring and lax hostel management.