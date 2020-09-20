Keonjhar: Once he hogged the limelight by inventing a petrol dispensing machine which dispenses the exact amount of petrol against the money dropped into it.

Now he has been the centre of all discussions as he has upgraded the machine.

With digital mode of payment being used widely, he has keyed the machine to the growing demand of digital transaction. The upgraded version of the machine is presently dispensing petrol after receiving money digitally.

Meet Jitendra Hembram, son of Kanhu Charan Hembram of Brahmanipal area under Harichandanpur block in Keonjhar district.

If you are thinking that the inventor is a highly qualified person then you are mistaken. He has studied only till matriculation.

Jitendra had been a bright student in school. Despite his wish to continue his education, he had to give it up his studies after matriculation. He blames his poverty for this.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. The proverb was once again proved to be true by Jitendra. There is no petrol pump in the Brahmanipal locality. Before his invention, people of Brahmanipal and other nearby areas would have to travel 20 kilometres to get petrol from Duburi in Jajpur district.

Some local shops used to sell petrol but at night, people would face problems. Aiming to solve the problem, Jitendra first invented a petrol dispensing machine which earned him a lot of adulation.

Now he has gone one step ahead and upgraded his invention. Now the upgraded version of his machine accepts digital mode of payment.

He says that he had to face a lot of problems in manufacturing the machine.

“I did not have enough money to buy parts for the machine’s manufacture. I collected some discarded old parts and worked on it for as long as seven months. Now the result is that people of my locality are getting petrol round the clock. It gives me immense pleasure that people are being benefitted through my invention,” he said.

If a currency note of either 50 or 100 denomination is put into it, it dispenses the exact amount of fuel.

“Now with digital facility introduced, my customers are happily availing that facility as well,” he claimed.

He says he will invent more such machines that will help reduce people’s sufferings.

“If I get any assistance from the government, I will manufacture such machines and also add more features to this petrol pump,” he added.

PNN