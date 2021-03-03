Berhampur: In bizarre incident Wednesday, a Class X boy allegedly stabbed his classmate with a knife inside school premises.

The incident took place at Badaborsingi High School premises under Gangapur police limits in Ganjam district.

According to sources, Class X students of the school went to their classrooms after the morning prayers. All of a sudden, a heated altercation erupted between two boys allegedly over some distasteful comments.

The accused lost his cool and attacked his classmate with a knife. The latter was critically injured in the incident.

Also read: Balasore youth held captive at gun-point for Rs 8 lakh ransom

The injured was rescued by a teacher of the school. The boy was immediately rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital. Later, the student was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after his health condition deteriorated.

“It all happened in the first period. Soon after the class test, the teacher had gone to office for an urgent work. Due to some reason, the students got engaged in a fight. A boy stabbed his classmate. We at once rushed the injured to Bhanjanagar medical here by an auto-rickshaw. His condition is stable now but has been referred to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital,” an assistant teacher of the Badaborsingi high school Sania Sahu said.

On being informed, Gangapur police reached the school. Police have been interrogating the accused to unravel the incident.

PNN