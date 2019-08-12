Aradi: It was a close shave for 50 to 60 kanwariyas when the mechanized country boat they were travelling in developed engine problems and conked off. They were going to the Baba Akhandalmani shrine at Aradi in Bhadrak district when the incident took place on the Baitarani river.

However, they were lucky as an ODRAF team was close by and rescued them. The kanwariyas were going from Muan jetty to the Baba Akhandalamani temple for offering water to the lord with this day being the last Monday of Shravan.

When the boat reached the middle of the river, the engine suddenly stopped functioning. It was being swept away downstream by the strong currents of the Baitarini.

The panic-stricken kanwariyas felt doomsday had arrived. However, the boatman’s common sense helped. He asked the travellers not to panic and sit quietly which they did.

Luckily an ODRAF patrol boat was close by. Sensing trouble it reached the spot and rescued the kanwariyas. In the process a major disaster was averted.

PNN