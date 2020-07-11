Chandbali: In a fire mishap, sarees and clothes worth lakhs of rupees were gutted at a saree centre at Motto market under Chandbali block in Bhadrak district Saturday morning.

It was the local people and some shop owners who first spotted smoke coming out of Bhagyalaxmi Fashion Saree Shop Saturday morning. Without wasting any time, they immediately dialed 101 and informed the shop owner.

After a while, two fire engines from Chandabli reached the spot. The fire personnel with the help of local people broke open the shop shutter and then tamed the flame.

But by the time the fire was brought under control, sarees and other clothes were already reduced to ashes. Clothes worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the mishap, the shop owner said.

While the exact reason behind the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, short circuit is being blamed for the incident.

