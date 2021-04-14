Bhubaneswar/Balasore: Reiterating his commitment to the overall development of Balasore municipality, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday announced development projects worth Rs 155 crore for the area in the first phase.

“Balasore is one of Odisha’s most important towns. It is the birthplace of my favourite writer Fakir Mohan Senapati. In the recent past I had promised the people of Balasore of further development of Balasore municipality,” he said.

The projects include development of the Sahadevkhunta bus stand for the convenience of passengers at a cost of Rs 8 crore, six laning and street lighting of the main road from Tumuliagate flyover to Station Square and development of all the main roads under the Balasore Municipality at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

A multipurpose indoor hall and a swimming pool will also be constructed for sportspersons at a cost of Rs 14 crore and provision for imparting high-level training to sportspersons will be made, he said.

Similarly, the government will take up a project to protect and beautify the Budhabalanga river embankment at a cost of Rs 53 crore and the river banks of the Budhabalanga will be developed as a place for entertainment.

Besides, the drainage channel of Balasore Municipality area and the roads along it would be developed at a cost of Rs 7 crore The Chief Minister announced on the basis of the reports submitted by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian who visited Balasore this morning.

The Chief Minister said work for the Balasore Medical College and teaching hospital at a cost of Rs 275 crore and laying of cement concrete road at a cost of Rs 16 crore is progressing.

