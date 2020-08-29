Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday directed seven IAS officers to inspect flood situation in seven flood-hit districts of Odisha.

The senior IAS officers are Hemant Sharma, DK Singh, Vishal Dev, BP Sethi, VV Yadav, Satyabrata Sahu and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division) Anil Kumar Sahu.

Hemant Sharma and DK Singh will take a clear picture of flood situation in Kendrapara and Cuttack. Similarly, Vishal Dev and BP Sethi will detect Bhadrak and Balasore district’s flood situation.

Meanwhile, VV Yadav, Satyabrata Sahu and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division) Anil Kumar Sahu will inspect flood situations in Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts respectively.

Sources said that water level in River Mahandi is on a continuous rise due to heavy downpour in the State.

In order to discharge excess flood water in the upper catchment areas Hirakud dam opened a total of 46 sluice gates. This made the flood threat large over several districts in Odisha mainly districts on the Mahanadi river basin including Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Boudh, Nayagarh and Sonepur.

For this, CM Patnaik directed the seven senior officers to monitor the entire relief and rescue operations in these districts.

On the other hand, Collectors of all the 30 districts have been directed to remain alert for the emergency situation in future and take necessary actions accordingly.

PNN