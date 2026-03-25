Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day at the state level, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday said government initiatives alone are insufficient to eradicate TB, stressing the need for greater public participation to achieve a TB-free Odisha and India.

He made the remarks while chairing an event at Lok Seva Bhawan to launch a 100-day campaign under TB-Free India Campaign 2.0. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the nationwide campaign.

Launching the state initiative, the CM distributed a food basket to a beneficiary, symbolising the start of intensified efforts to eliminate tuberculosis.

He urged public representatives, self-help groups, civil society organisations, and educational institutions to spread awareness and eliminate misconceptions about the disease.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to healthcare, Majhi said the sector remains a top priority, with a budget allocation of Rs 23,182 crore for 2026–27.