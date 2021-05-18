Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday congratulated former Indian opener Shiv Sunder Das on his appointment as the batting coach of the Indian women’s team for the England tour.

Naveen took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the batsman. “Congratulations Shiv Sunder Das on being appointed as Batting Coach of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. May the team flourish under his mentorship and bring laurels for the country,” Naveen tweeted.

The BCCI has appointed the 43-year-old ex-Odisha cricketer as the batting coach of the Indian women’s team. He has been appointed only for this series.

In his short International career, Das has represented India in 23 Tests and four ODIs. Das was a part of the Indian team that toured England under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy in 2002 and scored a 250 in a first-class tour game. Earlier, he had worked as the head coach of the India Women’s A team. He was also attached to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

The women’s team will play one Test, three ODIs and as many T20 internationals from June 16 to July 15, 2021.

PNN