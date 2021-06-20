Bhubaneswar/Bhawanipatna: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated a 200-bed Covid Hospital at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district through videoconferencing. The hospital will be managed by Vedanta Group.

The hospital has all kinds of state-of-the-art medical equipment. It has a special paediatric ward with 16 ICUs and as many HDU beds. The ward has recreation facility for children too.

The facility will provide high quality Covid treatment to the people of Kalahandi and surrounding areas on free of cost, the Chief Minister said. In this 21st century, Kalahandi has gone far beyond what it was in the 20th century.

There has been significant development occurred in the district during past two decades, he said. Stating that Kalahandi is now supplying food to the entire country, Patnaik said this transformation of Kalahandi has been made possible due to the efforts of farmers, youth and women of the district.

Highlighting the steps taken by the state government in the fight against Covid-19, he said that work has been started for establishment of 15 oxygen plants in the state in the last few days.

These plants will start production in the next two months. In the second wave of Covid, reduction in oxygen saturation in patients has put a lot of pressure on the oxygen supply across the country.

At the same time, Odisha has saved precious lives by supplying oxygen to 18 states, he mentioned. It is a matter of great honour for the people of Odisha to have the opportunity to serve humanity in such a crisis, he stated.

During the event, the Chief Minister once again advised the people to be prepared for the third wave and urged everyone to wear a double mask and get vaccinated.

“Whether it’s an epidemic or a natural disaster, we can win the fight if we are prepared well in advance,” he added.

