Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday directed district Collectors to maintain the supply chain of essential commodities and take strict action against hoarders and black marketers creating artificial shortages in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Majhi issued the directions during a video conference with district Collectors while reviewing the situation arising out of the conflict. “Keep the district-level enforcement squads on 24-hour alert, regularly monitor markets and take strict action against unscrupulous traders,” he said.

This was Majhi’s first meeting with district Collectors after attending the March 27 meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chief minister emphasised the importance of coordinated action among officials and asked district administrations to act firmly against those spreading rumours or creating panic over the conflict. He also asked officials to closely monitor social media to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Officials said Crisis Management Groups have been constituted at both the state and district levels to ensure coordinated monitoring of the situation and the availability of essential commodities. Majhi directed district Collectors to regularly review the availability of petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers and other essential goods at the local level, and to continue public awareness campaigns to prevent panic buying. Principal Secretary of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Sanjay Singh made a presentation on the steps being taken by the state government, while district Collectors briefed the chief minister on measures initiated at the local level. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Chandra Patra, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Development Commissioner DK Singh and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.