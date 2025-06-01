Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in the grand 300th state-level birth anniversary celebration of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar here Saturday, joining senior leaders and dignitaries in honoring the life and legacy of one of India’s most respected female rulers and social reformers.

The event was attended by Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Odia Language, Literature and Culture and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, among other notable figures.

Their presence underscored the importance of Ahilyabai Holkar’s enduring infl uence on governance and social progress.

A significant highlight of the celebration was the launch of an Odia-language book titled Karmajogini Punyashloka Ahilyabai Holkar.

This publication offers an in-depth look at Ahilyabai’s life, her visionary leadership, and her tireless dedication to public welfare.

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries formally unveiled the book, emphasising its role in inspiring future generations.

In his address, CM Majhi described Ahilyabai Holkar as “more than a ruler; she was a social reformer whose principles continue to inspire governance and women’s empowerment in Odisha.”

He praised her unwavering commitment to justice, courage, and public welfare, stating that her life serves as a beacon of good governance and selfless service.

Majhi drew parallels between Ahilyabai’s vision and the Odisha government’s current priorities, such as rural development, education, women’s empowerment, and healthcare.

He highlighted the fl agship Subhadra Yojana, a scheme designed to economically empower women and foster self-reliance, reflecting Ahilyabai’s enduring legacy of uplifting society’s most vulnerable.

Referring to the broader national context, the Chief Minister noted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent acknowledgment of women’s significant role in Operation Sindoor, describing the mission as a testament to women’s strength and resilience.

He also spoke about the cultural significance of the Odia festival Savitri Osha, linking it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to upholding women’s dignity symbolised by the sindoor.

Majhi warned that anyone disrespecting this sacred symbol would face divine retribution, reinforcing his belief that “India is in safe hands under Modi’s leadership.”

Speaker Surama Padhy called Ahilyabai an enduring symbol of justice and courage, while Deputy CM Pravati Parida urged Odisha to embrace her ideals to achieve transformative governance and social upliftment. Minister Suryabanshi Suraj described her as a guiding light for contemporary society.

The event celebrated Ahilyabai’s timeless contributions and reaffi rmed her lasting impact on governance, women’s empowerment, and social justice in Odisha and beyond.

PNN