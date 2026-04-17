Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday met CBSE Class X toppers Teenaa Rath and Alisha Biswal at Lok Seva Bhavan here and felicitated them for their outstanding achievement. Both scored a perfect 500/500 in the CBSE Class X board exam, bringing pride to Odisha. The results were announced Wednesday. The Chief Minister honoured them with traditional gifts and congratulatory shawls. During their interaction with the chief minister, both students shared their aspiration to become doctors. Teenaa aims to be a cardiologist, while Alisha hopes to specialise in neurology. The Chief Minister praised their dedication and discipline, saying their achievement sets an inspiring example for students across the state.

Describing their success as a reflection of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’, he wished them and other successful CBSE candidates a bright future. He further added that their accomplishment would motivate other students in Odisha to pursue academic excellence with determination and focus. Teenaa, from Puri, is the daughter of Samir Kumar Rath and Renu Prabha Das, while Alisha, a resident of Unit IX in Bhubaneswar, is the daughter of Sudarshan Biswal and Saudamini Mallick. Teenaa studies at Mother’s Public School, Puri, and Alisha at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Bhubaneswar. “I was completely surprised after seeing my marks in the exam. I was thinking of getting 97 or 98 per cent in the exam. But, I secured 500 marks,” Biswal said. Biswal said she was studying for three to four hours every day in home apart from school hours. Teenaa credited her teachers and parents for the success and said she wanted to be a cardiac surgeon to save precious lives of people. Teenaa said she used to study 10 to 12 hours every day. Mother’s Public School in Bhubaneswar Thursday felicitated Teenaa along with other school toppers.