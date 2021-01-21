Bhubaneswar, Jan 15: The 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela was inaugurated by chief minister Naveen Patnaik virtually amid huge fanfare at Janta Maidan here Thursday.

The event was organised by Odisha Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department and planned by SIDAC.

Padmini Dian, Minister, HT&H, Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, additional secretary HT&H Subha Sharma and Kailash Chandra Sahoo, Additional Secretary to Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, attended the event.

While inaugurating the event, Patnaik said, “Odisha is the land of unbelievable artisan work and Konark is a living example. Our artisans are beyond comparison and Toshali National Crafts Mela is the biggest fair in East India. Therefore, I request all to follow Covid guidelines rigidly and make the fair a grand success.”

In her speech, Dian said, “It’s quite an amazing feat by the state government to organise such a craft mela while following Covid guidelines. All weavers and artisans will definitely recoup from their financial crunch during the mela. This year, we are hopeful to earn more than Rs 23 crore.”

Panda stressed on buying swadeshi and encouraging the artisans who have participated in the fair. He also appealed each artisan and craftsmen to offer their finest so that buyers from the state and others may appreciate their crafts.

The winner of State Handicraft Award 2019, sculptor Dibyajyoti Behera from Balasore crafted Samudra Manthan and Vispaan by Lord Shiva with Khadipathara (short stone).

Interacting with Orissa POST, Behera said, “It has come as a surprise to me, but now I am relieved that my hard work of eight months has finally paid off. I am now eyeing a national award in sculpture work.”

Other participants who have won prizes were Dillip Kumar Swain for Taalpatra carving stating Jain story and Priyanka Patra from Khordha for Patta Hati work in Mrutika Shilpa.

The fair features 250 stalls out of which 170 stalls were from Odisha and 80 stalls were from other states. The fair doesn’t feature any food court or cultural programs keeping the pandemic situation in mind.

The fair will continue from January 21 to February 4. The vote of thanks was given by Basanta Kumar Das director Handloom and Cottage craft Odisha government.