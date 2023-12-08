Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation for Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) at Infovalley in Bhubaneswar, Thursday. The NMIMS is a leading management institute in the country. Set up in 40 Acres of land given by the state government, the Institute will reserve 30 per cent of seats for students of Odisha on merit. The Institute has been set up by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that Odisha in recent times has made significant strides in various socio-economic parameters. It is now one of the fastest-growing economies in the country. The rising economic status of the state has created immense opportunities to attract talent from India and across the globe. India is now a leading economy of the world — the fifth largest among the nations, and set to become third in a few years. This massive economic growth of India is driven by its youth power, he further said.

Continuing on the power of youth, he said that the youth are our strength, our assets, and our hope for the future. The youth of India are now considered the hope for the global economy. This is evident from the number of global CEOs and management thinkers that India has produced. The Chief Minister asserted that this is purely a contribution of Indian management institutes. The quality of their education, including the Indian value system, has placed Indian management professionals in great demand across the globe.

In the last few decades, he continued, management, as a profession of choice, has increased manifold, and this demand has been supplemented by private business schools in addition to the efforts of IIMs, and other premier government-run business institutes. The Chief Minister said that the landscape of higher education has undergone significant advancements since the year 2000. The state witnessed a surge in university establishments, expansions in course offerings, and infrastructure improvements across all streams of education. Patnaik hoped that the NMIMS will contribute to strengthening the educational ambiance in the state and will provide support for societal causes as well.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP