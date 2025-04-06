Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday hoisted the party flag at the BJP headquarters here in the presence of state president Manmohan Samal on the occasion of the party’s 46th foundation day.

Several senior BJP leaders, including state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majh, were also present at the event.

Extending greetings to everyone on the BJP’s foundation day, Majhi, in a post on X, said, “that BJP, which is the world’s biggest political party, has converted into a movement across the country, with the dedicated efforts of each member of the party, workers and leaders.”

ବିଶ୍ୱର ସର୍ବ ବୃହତ୍ତ ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳ ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟିର ସ୍ଥାପନା ଦିବସରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଦଳର ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକଟି ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି କର୍ମକର୍ତ୍ତା ଏବଂ ନେତୃବୃନ୍ଦଙ୍କ ସମର୍ପିତ ଉଦ୍ୟମରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟି ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ଏକ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରେ ପରିଣତ ହୋଇଛି। ଦଳ ପାଇଁ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ରଖିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ… pic.twitter.com/Gv7KMoTsc4 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 6, 2025

“Let us remember the strong determination and sacrifice of all the workers and great leaders who have made priceless contributions to the party and work together. Let us further strengthen our resolution for building a viksit Bharat and viksit Odisha. #BJP4ViksitBharat #BJPFoundationDay2025,” he wrote on X.

Speaking to reporters, Samal said the BJP, in its 46 years of struggle, has been able to strengthen its presence in Pan India and got blessings to serve the people in 21 states.

The party is also serving the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has become the number 1 party in the world, he said.

“With the support of people from all sections of society, the party is moving forward, and PM Modi is working with all dedication to build a viksit Bharat,” the party president said.

Samal also thanked the people of Odisha for their blessings in the 2024 elections. The BJP formed a government in Odisha for the first time in June 2024.

PTI