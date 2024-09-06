Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday laid the foundation stone for India’s “first” silicon carbide manufacturing facility, at Infovalley, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, a statement said.

The facility will be set up by RIR Power Electronics Ltd, a firm working in semiconductor power electronics technology.

On the occasion, Majhi said, “The establishment of RIR Power Electronics Ltd’s facility is another notable step in our ongoing journey to make Odisha a leading semiconductor hub in India.

The new facility will not only create state-of-the-art products but also open up a wealth of opportunities for the state’s talented youth, providing them with avenues to work at the cutting edge of technology right here in Odisha, the CM said.

It will attract skilled professionals, foster local innovation, drive economic growth, and further solidify Odisha’s position as one of India’s most promising destinations for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, he added.

The state-of-the-art facility will be set up with a total investment of around Rs 620 crore over a period of three years.

This facility is expected to create over 500 new jobs across various levels, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in its statement.

This project is expected to contribute significantly to India’s mission of becoming a self-reliant hub for semiconductor production, it said.

Apart from RIR Power, Odisha has received several other investment proposals in semiconductor and related fields for the establishment of new facilities in Bhubaneswar.

The private firm is also in the process of tying up with IIT, Bhubaneswar for technical/research collaboration.

