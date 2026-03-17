Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Debendra Pradhan on his first death anniversary at a ceremony held at Krushi Shiksha Sadan here Tuesday.

In his address, Singh described Pradhan as “a luminous pillar of Indian politics,” highlighting his simplicity, humility, and rare ability to align words with action. He said that even during a brief period of working together, Pradhan left a lasting impression through his dedication, honesty, and unwavering commitment to whose humility and warmth endeared him to all. He emphasised that Pradhan’s unwavering dedication to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideals and organisational growth in the state made him not only a respected politician but also a role model for generations.

The event also marked the release of “Doctor Babu”, a biography of Pradhan written by Kalindi Samal, which was jointly unveiled by the Chief Minister and the Union Defence Minister. Senior leaders, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Manmohan Samal, along with other dignitaries from Odisha, attended the ceremony to honour Pradhan’s legacy