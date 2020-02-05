Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Wednesday that the state government will bear the entire cost of treatment of Priyankarani Raju’s daughter who is battling for life at a hospital here. The two were severely injured in a road accident January 26.

Priyankarani, whose family resides in Ganjam district’s Digapahandi block, succumbed to her injuries Monday. However, she featured prominently in the news as her family decided to donate her vital organs.

Both Priyankarani and her five-year-old daughter had been brought to a hospital in the city after their conditions deteriorated. After Priyankarani died Monday, her husband V Sameer Raju and father-in-law V Dharma Raju expressed their wishes to donate her vital organs. One of her kidneys was used for ‘cadaveric transplant’ on a patient.’

Besides free treatment, the chief minister has also promised assistance to the family under ‘Suraj Yojana’.

The CM also extended his good wishes for Priyankarani’s family and congratulated the team of doctors who made the transplant possible. Health Minister Naba Das too heaped praise on the family members and the doctors’ team.

PNN