Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced monthly allowance for sportspersons and inmates of state-run sports hostels.

As per the announcement, the monthly allowance of girl students at all the sports hostels is enhanced to Rs 500 while it has been enhanced to Rs 300 per month for boy students, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister announced the incentives after detailed interaction with sports hostel students with an objective to fulfill their needs and create enough opportunities for excellence.

For out of station participation in recognised sports competition organised by national sports federation or similar level, sportspersons will be given an allowance of Rs 300 per day, the statement said.

Sportspersons achieving gold medal at national level competitions will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for one year while the amount will be Rs 500 and Rs 300 for silver and bronze medal winners, respectively.

Sports hostel students will get this amount in addition to their monthly allowances, it said.

It said that if the medal winners create a record at the national level and the record is not broken for one year, then the record holder will get an additional monthly allowance of Rs 5000 for one year.

Sportspersons selected for national teams will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for one year. A separate scheme will be formulated for Sports Department coaches with monetary incentives for performance enhancement.