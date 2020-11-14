Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed his good wishes to all, Saturday.

He took to his twitter handle to greet the people of Odisha on this occasion. The CM requested everyone to be careful in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He wished that the festival of lights may fill everyone’s lives with peace, happiness and prosperity.

Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, there has been a ban across the state on bursting firecrackers. The ban on sale and use of firecrackers is from November 10 to 30.

Environmentalists and activists have hailed the ban particularly because of COVID-19 outbreak. According to environmentalists, the toxic fumes released by the crackers will make the air quality worse and consequently put the lives of COVID-19 patients at risk.

At the same time, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday imposed a ban on congregation of people at Bindusagar and Lingaraj temple on Diwali to offer ‘Paya Shardhha’ and ‘Pinda Dana’ rituals.

A similar ban has also been imposed in Puri. The district administration Friday imposed the ban, debarring people from observing the age-old rituals of lighting Kaunria sticks at the Lion’s Gate of Jagannath Temple.

PNN