Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday sanctioned additional funds of Rs 2 crore, Rs 1 crore and Rs 4.62 crore for Puri, Subarnapur and Sambalpur districts respectively for effective COVID management.

The additional funds have been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

In order to strengthen the infrastructure to fight a battle against coronavirus, Puri had previously received an amount of Rs 14,59,74,408. With the fresh release, the total amount the district has received for COVID management now stands at Rs 16,59,74,408.

Similarly, the total amount Subarnapur district has so far received for COVID management is Rs 3,50,00,000. It had earlier received Rs 2,50,00,000 and now Rs 1,00,00,000.

For the same purpose of COVID management, Sambalpur district had earlier received a sanction of Rs 11,50,00,000. With the fresh release of Rs 4,62,60,692, the total amount released to the district stands at Rs 16,12,80,692.

Notably, Puri, Subarnapur and Sambalpur Thursday reported 319, 112 and 460 new COVID-19 cases respectively.

PNN