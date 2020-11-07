Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Saturday, inaugurated a 24 megawatt (MW) hydroelectricity project on Baitarani river at Sinhanali in Anandapur block of Keonjhar district through videoconferencing.

The project came up through utilisation of District Mineral Fund (DMF) for the welfare of the people.

Patnaik said mineral-rich Keonjhar district has made significant contributions to the economy of the state and the country. He said that steps have been taken to improve all roads in the district while a medical college and hospital work is underway in Keonjhar.

Similarly, work is in progress to provide piped drinking water to all households in villages and towns of the district under the mega drinking water project scheme, he said.

The Chief Minister said the lower Baitarani small irrigation project is a milestone in the green and renewable energy sector. He expressed happiness that no one had been displaced by the project and that many such small-scale energy projects could effectively address the challenge of environmental change in Odisha.

The project, built on the Baitarani River, was set up by the Hyderabad-based Baitarani Power Project Pvt Ltd. The state grid can now generate 100 million units of electricity every year. This will allow the people of Anandapur area to get better electricity, Patnaik pointed out.

On the occasion, Skills Development and Technical Education Minister, and Telkoi MLA Premananda Nayak said that the project has increased the state’s capacity in the field of renewable energy. It will benefit the people of Keonjhar and Odisha in entirety.

Energy Minister Divya Shankar Mishra, who attended the meet from Bhawanipatna, said, “It would play an important role in supplying power to the grid during the peak hour.”