Kalahandi: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday unveiled a major development push for Kalahandi district, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 3,612 projects worth Rs 91.39 crore at the valedictory ceremony of the Kalahandi Ghumura Mahotsav 2026.

Of the total projects announced, 971 projects worth Rs 193.36 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 2,641 projects valued at Rs 698.03 crore.

The initiatives cover key sectors such as infrastructure, irrigation, drinking water, rural development and agriculture, and are aimed at accelerating inclusive growth in the district.

Addressing the gathering, CM Majhi said Kalahandi has witnessed development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore in just one and a half years, marking a significant shift in the region’s growth trajectory.

He added that these initiatives would strengthen basic infrastructure and significantly improve the quality of life in both urban and rural areas.

The Chief Minister announced that work on the Rs 3,325-crore Utei Raul Irrigation Project will begin shortly.

Approved by the Union government, the project is expected to deliver major irrigation benefits to farmers in the region.

He also announced plans to develop the Kalahandi–Nabarangpur belt as a cotton production cluster, providing a major boost to cash-crop cultivation and farmers’ income.

In addition, the Belgaon inter-state reservoir project will commence soon, while work on the Sandul Barrage is nearing completion.

Highlighting the government’s focus on agriculture-led growth, the Chief Minister said farmer welfare schemes and assured paddy procurement have renewed confidence among cultivators.

He added that the state government is making arrangements to procure paddy from both small and large farmers, while the Union government has agreed to lift 8 lakh metric tonnes of rice.

He added that rising farmer registrations in Kalahandi reflect growing trust in government initiatives and a return of farmers to active cultivation.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to balanced regional development, the Chief Minister said industrialisation will expand beyond coastal Odisha, with more industries planned for Kalahandi in the coming years.

He also announced that a public grievance hearing (Janashunani) will be held in Bhawanipatna to directly address citizens’ concerns.

The Chief Minister emphasised that development priorities include better roads, clean drinking water for every household, strong education and healthcare infrastructure, and ensuring that growth reaches the last mile. The large-scale project rollout at the Ghumura Mahotsav underlined the government’s strategy of combining cultural celebration with concrete development initiatives, positioning Kalahandi as a key growth centre in western Odisha.