Cuttack: A little over a week after the Orissa High Court expressed its dissatisfaction over lack of repair of roads and resolution of civic issues, the court Thursday rapped the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on civic issues in the Silver City.

Taking up a petition on the civic problems, a bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh stated the road repair work has not been carried out in the city. Observing that the CMC has only done a patchwork on the roads, the bench stated that if the report is found to be false, action will be taken for not adhering to the court order. Earlier, the court had directed the CMC and departments concerned with civic issues of the city to ensure timely repair of roads before the Durga Puja. The court asked the departments to improve the coordination and complete the repair work.

During Thursday’s hearing, the High Court also directed the CMC to ensure proper lighting of the areas in the Millennium City. Expressing dissatisfaction over DJ music during the Ganesh Puja immersion, the HC said the ban on playing such music should be strictly followed. Cuttack DCP, who was present during the hearing, told the court that no traffic issue will arise due to puja pandal gates. The senior police official said volunteers will be engaged as well for traffic management. The HC directed the Cuttack DCP to submit an affidavit on the traffic management in the city